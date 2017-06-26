Women involved in deadly home invasion robbery attempt face judge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two women facing complicity to murder charges after a robbery attempt that left he intended victim and one of the alleged robbers dead have been arraigned.

Not guilty pleas were entered by the court for Lyndia L. Yarnell, 22, and Shaleta Harris, 30. Each woman is also charged with tampering with evidence and Harris is facing charges for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

On Friday, June 26, Louisville Metro police say Yarnell and Harris were two of the four people who went to a home in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street to rob a man living there. Three of the suspects went inside to rob the victim, Charles E. Cavanaugh Jr., 39, while the fourth person stayed outside the home.

Detectives say Cavanaugh was shot by the three suspects but managed to return fire striking the two men involved - Milik Lewis, 20, and Marlon Carpenter, 26. Cavanaugh was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, but died a short time later from multiple gunshot wounds. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. Carpenter showed up at UofL Hospital a short time later. He had a gunshot wound to the chest but is expected to survive.

Bond for Harris and Yarnell was set at $200,000 each. A public defender was appointed for each. July 6 was set as their next court date.

