$100K worth of equipment stolen from NKY construction site

Erlanger police are looking for a suspect who they said stole equipment from a construction site over the weekend.

The theft happened during the overnight hours between Saturday, June 24 and June 25 in the 800 block of Dolwick Drive.

An early estimate of the tools and equipment stolen is believed to possibly be around $100,000 or more.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call Erlanger Police at 859-740-2097.

