'Shoplifting is my job,' suspect allegedly said after theft of $4,000 in merchandise

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people are facing felony charges after they were caught shoplifting more than $4,000 worth of merchandise from Macy's at Oxmoor Center, according to arrest reports.



The arresting officer said one of the suspects, Leosha Morris, stated, "shoplifting is my job."

Police said a security guard overheard Morris provide two shoplifters with descriptions of security officers and their locations inside the store.

Morris, 20, was the alleged lookout for Ray Hamilton, 25, who tried to leave the store on Saturday with $2,207.95 worth of merchandise he didn't buy, police said, and a second shoplifter who made a run for it. That suspect later was spotted at a nearby Wendy's where Morris was trying to pick her up. The unknown shoplifter ran off again and has not been captured.

Police said Morris got into the Wendy's drive-thru line and pretended to be a customer. She allegedly was caught with another $1,929.41 worth of stolen Macy's merchandise.

Morris and Hamilton are charged with theft by unlawful taking. Morris also is charged with shoplifting, identity theft, giving an officer a false name or address, and having no operators license.

