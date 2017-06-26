Paul tells Trump he can't support GOP healthcare bill in present form

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sen. Rand Paul said he is not ready to vote for the Republican-drafted healthcare bill now before the US Senate.

Visiting the Siemens rail manufacturing plant in Louisville on Monday, the Republican U.S. Senator from Kentucky described a lengthy conversation with President Trump Sunday night in which he expressed his objections.

“I told him that I can support a bill that looks more like a repeal,“ Paul said. “But it has to be not so much like we’re keeping Obamacare. Right now, they’re keeping all the subsidies, and they’re creating a new subsidy.”

Paul said he wants a bill that reduces the more than $120 billion in subsidies to insurance companies and eliminates current mandates requiring individuals to purchase health insurance. He is pushing for a bill that allows consumers to seek out cheaper group plans through private associations.

Paul remains one of the few Republican hold-outs in the Senate and is pushing for more time to talk. This puts him at odds with Senate Majority Leader and fellow Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell, who wants a vote before the Fourth of July recess.

Paul encouraged President Trump to push Senate leadership to the negotiating table.

“I told him I was open to negotiation if the leadership is open to negotiation,” Paul said. “He (President Trump) is open to trying to do things. I don’t want to characterize what he said too specifically, but I encouraged him that he needs also to push leadership to negotiate. Right now, we’re not getting a lot back from leadership."

