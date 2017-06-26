Local spots offering $5 burgers for Louisville Burger Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you've been wanting to try new burgers at some of Louisville's favorite spots, this week is the perfect time to do so.

The Kentucky Beef Council is presenting Louisville Burger Week, an event that features $5 burgers at various restaurants around the city. Many have also created specialty burgers for the event.

People taking part in Louisville Burger Week can get a passport and collect stamps at the participating locations. The passports can be used to enter a drawing for prizes.

Using #502BurgerWeek on social media will also enter users into a contest.

Some of the restaurants participating in Louisville Burger Week are: Drake’s Paddock, Drake’s St. Matthew’s, Mellow Mushroom Highlands, Mellow Mushroom St. Matthew’s, HopCat, Freakin’ Unbelievable Burgers, Stout Burgers & Beers, Molly Malone's Highlands, Molly Malone’s St Matthews, Red Herring, Sullivan’s Tap House, Set at Theater Square, Bourbon Raw, Macaron Bar (Dessert Burger).



