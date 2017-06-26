Temprorary TSA Precheck center opens at Louisville International Airport

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Travelers can now enroll in the Transportation Security Administration's TSA Precheck program right here in Louisville.

The temporary enrollment center will only be open at Louisville International Airport this week.

TSA Precheck allows travelers to keep their shoes, belts and light outerwear jacket on, as well as keep their laptops and liquid bags inside their carry-on.

"We wanted to be able to bring this here to the airport to make it more convenient for folks who wanted to enroll in TSA Precheck who haven't had the opportunity to go to one of the permanent sites yet," airport spokeswoman Natalie Chaudoin said.

The enrollment center is located behind the Allegiant and United Airlines ticket counters. Click here to make an appointment (required).

The cost to enroll is $85, and it is good for five years.

