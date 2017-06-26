Selanne, Kariya headline Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2017

(AP Photo/Lori Shepler, File). FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2011, file photo, Anaheim Ducks right wing Teemu Selanne, of Finland, takes a shot against the Dallas Stars in the second period of a NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif. Selanne is expected to headl...

(John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, former Winnipeg Jets player Teemu Selanne (13) waves to the crowd at Investors Group Field prior to the NHL Heritage Classic Alumni hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitob...

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this June 6, 2007, file photo, Anaheim Ducks right wing Teemu Selanne, of Finland, raises the Stanley Cup after winning Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup final hockey game over the Ottawa Senators, in Anaheim, Ca...

By STEPHEN WHYNOAP Hockey Writer

Teemu Selanne and longtime Ducks teammate Paul Kariya headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2017.

Selanne and Kariya are joined by Dave Andreychuk, Mark Recchi, women's star Danielle Goyette, coach Clare Drake and Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs.

Selanne was elected in his first year of eligibility after putting up 1,457 points. The "Finnish Flash" had 76 goals as a rookie with Winnipeg in 1992-93 and won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007.

Kariya had his career cut short by injuries but was a point-a-game player.

Recchi (fourth year) and Andreychuk (ninth) were long-overdue additions. Recchi won the Cup three times and is 12th in scoring, and Andreychuk won it once and is 29th.

___

___

___

This story has been corrected to delete reference to Kariya winning Cup in 2007.

