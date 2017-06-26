Former Packer jailed for child abuse

Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green is jailed in Brown County, Wisconsin, on suspicion of child abuse.



Online records show Green was booked into the jail Monday on a possible charge of child abuse-intentionally causing harm for an incident that occurred Sunday. Green was expected in court Monday afternoon.



Records do not list a defense attorney. Lammi Sports Management, which has handled Green's appearances, had no immediate comment.



The 40-year-old Green was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2014. He is the team's all-time leading rusher and a four-time Pro Bowl pick.



Green starred at Nebraska, then spent the first two seasons of his 12-year NFL career in Seattle. He played for Houston in 2007-08, but spent most of his career in Green Bay, his last season coming in 2009.



