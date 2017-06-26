Former Purdue star wins his first tour victory

Adam Schenk won the Web.com Tour's Lincoln Land Charity Championship with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff with Eric Axley, William Kropp and Kyle Thompson. The former Purdue player made a 25-foot putt on the par-4 18th for his first tour victory after closing with a bogey on the hole in regulation to fall into the playoff.
