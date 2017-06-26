Leads needed to find missing woman considered endangered

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are looking ofr a missing woman who they believe is endangered.

Theresa Simamora, 46, was last seen in the 4000 block fo Heatherview Lane around 7 p.m. June 25.

Simamora is Caucasian, stands 5'6" and weighs 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

LMPD says Simamora may be a danger to herself.

Anyone with information about Theresa Simamora is asked to call the LMPD Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

