UPDATE: Woman reported missing today has been found safely

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman who was reported missing Monday was found safely.

Louisville Metro were looking for Theresa Simamora, 46, who was last seen in the 4000 block of Heatherview Lane around 7 p.m. Sunday.

>> LEARN ABOUT ADDITIONAL MISSING PERSON CASES FEATURED ON WAVE3.COM

LMPD notified media shortly after 9 p.m. Monday that Simamora had been found and is OK.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.