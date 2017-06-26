Former Cats Davis and Murray earn NBA honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Just days removed from sending a new wave of players into the NBA, former Kentucky Wildcats are being honored as some of the best in the league. Anthony Davis added a second-team selection to the All-NBA Defensive Team to his growing list of awards in 2017, while Jamal Murray was a second-team honoree on the All-Rookie Team.

Earlier this offseason, Davis was named an All-NBA First Team member after also earning the 2017 NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award. Murray became the 11th former UK player under John Calipari to earn selection to the All-Rookie Team, which recognizes stellar first-year performances. Murray was also tabbed the Rising Stars Game MVP at this year’s All-Star Weekend festivities to combine with Davis in sweeping the MVP awards during the league’s dynamic weekend showcasing its brightest stars.

Davis is the third former Kentucky player to earn multiple selections to the All-Defensive Team. He was also a second-team honoree in 2015. Murray adds to UK’s growing list of players who are NBA ready following their time in a Kentucky uniform. The Cats have had at least one All-Rookie team member in three straight years and six of the last seven seasons with 18 total selections all time.

In a career already defined by gaudy numbers, Davis put together his best one yet. The 2012 Kentucky basketball national champion averaged career highs in points (28.0) and rebounds (11.8) this season to go along with 2.2 blocks per game. He began the season with a 50-point, 15-rebound performance followed by a 45-point, 17-rebound day in his next game, setting the tone for a magnificent year. According to ESPN Stats & Info, he was the first player to score at least 90 points in the first two games of a season since Michael Jordan scored 91 to begin the 1986-87 season. He ended with 2,099 points, a Pelicans’ single-season franchise scoring record.

Among Davis’ eye-popping highlights this season was an All-Star Game scoring record of 52 points in addition to 10 rebounds en route to MVP honors in front of his home team’s crowd in New Orleans. Davis’ player efficiency ranking was ranked fourth in the league.

Murray was the only player to suit up in all 82 games this season for the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 21.5 minutes per game after being picked No. 7 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. Murray was named the NBA Rookie of the Month in November after averaging 12.3 points per game with seven double-figure scoring games.

For the season, Murray averaged 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 40.4 percent from the field, 33.4 from behind the arc and 88.3 percent from the charity stripe. During the final month of the season, Murray was at his best. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. He also charted his best scoring performance of the season over the final leg of the season with a 30-point outburst vs. Davis’ Pelicans.

He stole the show at the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star weekend with a game-high 36 points, 11 assists and nine 3-pointers en route to MVP honors. His 36 points were the fourth most in the history of the game. Murray scored 27 points in the second half.

Davis was honored alongside of Tony Allen, Danny Green, Andre Roberson and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the All-Defensive Second Team. First-team honorees included Draymond Green, Rudy Gobert, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley. Wildcats John Wall (Washington Wizards) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (Charlotte Hornets) also received votes.

Davis joins former Cats Tayshaun Prince (2005-08) and Rajon Rondo (2009-12) as multiple-time defensive team members.

Murray was the leading-vote getter on the second team for All-Rookie with 123 total votes, including 34 first-team nods. He is joined on the second team by Jaylen Brown, Marquese Chriss, Brandon Ingram and Yogi Ferrell. First-team members include Malcolm Brogdon, Dario Saric, Joel Embiid, Buddy Hield and Willy Hernangomez. Wildcats Tyler Ulis (Phoenix Suns) and Skal Labissiere (Sacramento Kings) also earned votes.

Murray is the 18th former Wildcat to earn selection to the All-Rookie teams. Murray is the 11th player in the last seven years from Kentucky to earn the distinction along with Eric Bledsoe, DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, Brandon Knight, Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Nerlens Noel, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and Willie Cauley-Stein.



