Fire Marshall: house fire in Benton, KY intentionally set, suspect not found

A house fire was reported on Saturday, June 24 around 8:30 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

According to the Benton Police Department, their officers along with the Benton Fire Department and West Marshall Fire Department responded to the fire at 195 Deerwood Lane.

The residence was a vacant home and after an investigation, the State Fire Marshall was notified.

Police said on Monday, June 26 the State Fire Marshall investigated the scene and said the fire was intentionally set.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact 1-800-27-ARSON.

