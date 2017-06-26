LSU and Florida square off in the College World Series

LSU and Florida, who shared the SEC regular-season championship, are playing for the national title in Omaha in finals of the College World Series.

Alex Faedo pitched three-hit ball for 7 1/3 shutout innings in a second straight strong performance against TCU, and Florida moved to the College World Series finals with a 3-0 win. No. 3 national seed Florida is looking for its first championship in baseball. The Gators will play No. 4 seed LSU in the best-of-three finals beginning Monday night.

Caleb Gilbert held LSU to two hits in 7 1/3 innings, Michael Papierski homered from both sides of the plate and LSU beat No. 1 national seed Oregon State 6-1 to reach the College World Series finals. The Tigers won their third straight elimination game, including back-to-back victories over Oregon State.

