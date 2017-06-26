Eric Conn: Fugitive lawyer tells newspaper he's left the country

(WAVE) - The fugitive Kentucky lawyer who pleaded guilty to defrauding the government of nearly $600 million has left the country, according to a report.

The Lexington Herald Leader published a story Sunday night confirming it had communicated via email with someone claiming to be Eric Conn, the former eastern Kentucky disability attorney.

The newspaper reported it had asked Conn questions that only he would be able to answer, and he answered them correctly.

Conn told the Herald-Leader that he used a fake passport to fly to a country that doesn't have an extradition agreement with the United States.

Conn denied stashing money overseas as a security blanket, telling the newspaper that "the money I sent overseas was money that has long since been spent."

Conn was scheduled to be sentenced next month. He was released on bail last year, pleaded guilty in March of this year and had been ordered to pay more than $30 million in damages. Conn was last seen earlier this month, but he removed his electronic monitoring device that was a condition of his release.

When he was indicted last year, he was required to surrender his passport, but in his email exchange with the Herald-Leader over the weekend, he said an "accomplice outside the country obtained a fake passport for him."

Conn also said he used his time on house arrest to learn a new language, but did not indicate which language. He also told the newspaper that in order to keep law-enforcement off his track, he used a personal credit card to buy a ticket to fly out of New York's JFK Airport, never intending to step on that flight. He then used a prepaid credit card to buy the plane ticket that he used to leave the country.

Conn told the Herald-Leader that a friend overseas has set him up with a job.

