50+ firearms taken in store burglary, reward offered



LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the theft of more than 50 firearms from a Louisville store.

The reward is being offered jointly by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The ATF says the burglary happened June 21 at J&M Pawn, 7950 Dixie Highway. The type of firearms taken was not released

Anyone with information can contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), by e-mail ATFTips@atf.gov of through the ATF website. The ATF says text messages with information can be sent to 63975 using the code ATFLOU, submitted by using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

All tips will be kept confidential.

The total possible reward is $10,000.

