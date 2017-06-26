Dequante Hobbs' family invites public to rebuild his memorial

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of a 7-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet is hosting an event to rebuild the memorial where he died.

Dequante Hobbs died in May after being hit by a bullet while sitting at the kitchen table inside his home. Police said the shot came from someone in a neighbor's yard. The shooter has not been caught.

Mourners placed stuffed animals, flowers and other items on the front porch of the house in the days following Hobbs' death.

Last week, Dequante Hobbs' mother, Micheshia Norment, noticed some of the items were damaged. She believes someone vandalized her son's memorial.

The family will be rebuilding the memorial on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to participate in the event at 2109 Madison Street.

