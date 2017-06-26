Kentucky Wesleyan hosts Scholars Academy

High school students are learning leadership skills this week at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

20 rising high school seniors are spending the week on the Owensboro campus. They are meeting with local leaders and diving deeper into their values.

The goal is to take what they learn back to their high schools, like recognizing good and bad leadership styles.

This is the second year for the academy and this year's group comes from four different states.

Current KWC students are helping lead the academy. The week ends with a graduation ceremony and celebration with their families.

