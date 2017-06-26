Not quite warp speed: Speeding man had alien doll passenger

(Alpharetta Department of Public Safety via AP). In this Sunday, June 25, 2017 photo provided by the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety an alien figure sits in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was pulled over north of Atlanta, Ga.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) - Police say a motorcycle officer who stopped a driver for speeding on a suburban highway north of Atlanta had an 'extraterrestrial encounter' - sort of.

George Gordon, a spokesman for police in Alpharetta, says that when the officer pulled the man over Sunday, a life-sized doll of a big-eyed, large-skulled alien was riding in the front passenger seat.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the encounter, saying the driver was clocked at 84 mph (135 kph). Not quite warp speed, and Gordon later told The Associated Press: "He did not mention as to 'why' he had an out of this world passenger."

The driver got off with a verbal warning - and some laughs from the officer - who took photographs of the safety-belted alien police later posted on social media.

