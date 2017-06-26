Town limits councilman's broadcast of taps over loudspeaker

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania town councilman who broadcasts taps at his home through loudspeakers every night must limit the activity.
The Glen Rock Borough Council voted Wednesday to restrict Councilman Joshua Corney's broadcast of the song to Sunday nights and to certain flag holidays like the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Patriot's Day, The York Dispatch reported (http://bit.ly/2td1f5D ). Corney didn't attend the meeting because he was recovering from knee surgery.
Several people who live near Corney complained that the nightly broadcasts violate the borough's noise ordinance and create a disturbance, according to Councilwoman Victoria Ribeiro. One of Corney's neighbor's believes the nightly broadcasts are aggravating the symptoms of his Parkinson's disease and dementia, Ribeiro said.
The Navy lieutenant commander who served in Iraq and Afghanistan said he plays the recording of the bugle call for "lights out" to honor those in the armed forces. He said he's willing to work the situation out.
"I am willing to compromise, I am willing to work it out, but I can only do it within reason," Corney said. "And I'm not going to do it at the sacrifice of my constitutional rights."
The taps play automatically around 8 p.m., and Corney said he has a home security concern.
"You're kind of sending a signal out there - 'Hey, I'm not home because I'm not playing it,'" he said.
Corney may stop the ritual altogether.
___
Information from: The York Dispatch, http://www.yorkdispatch.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.More >>
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.More >>
Officials: Crowd catches teenage girl falling from gondola ride at upstate New York amusement park; no serious injuries reportedMore >>
Officials: Crowd catches teenage girl falling from gondola ride at upstate New York amusement park; no serious injuries reportedMore >>
The Trump administration is set to authorize the $2 billion sale of unarmed surveillance drones to IndiaMore >>
The Trump administration is set to authorize the $2 billion sale of unarmed surveillance drones to IndiaMore >>
Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for itMore >>
Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for itMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>