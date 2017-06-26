Louisville families prepare for funerals after deadly crash in Ohio

Three families are preparing for funerals after a road trip to an amusement park ended with a deadly crash in Ohio.More >>
Three families are preparing for funerals after a road trip to an amusement park ended with a deadly crash in Ohio.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer is asking the state of California to exempt Louisville from a travel ban recently created by state officials.More >>
The ban prohibits state-funded travel to Kentucky and several other states, in response to laws California considers discriminatory against the LGBTQ community.More >>
Work has begun to widen Blackiston Mill Road off of Lewis and Clark Parkway. It’s all happening right next to the Stewart-Emery Cemetery, which dates back to the 1800s.More >>
Work has begun to widen Blackiston Mill Road off of Lewis and Clark Parkway. It’s all happening right next to the Stewart-Emery Cemetery, which dates back to the 1800s.More >>
LMPD notified media shortly after 9 p.m. Monday that Simamora had been found and is OK.More >>
LMPD notified media shortly after 9 p.m. Monday that Simamora had been found and is OK.More >>
Eastern Cemetery has seen corruption, over burial, neglect and vandalism over the years.More >>
The property has seen corruption, over burial, neglect and vandalism over the years.More >>