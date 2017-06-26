Cemetery excavation worries local family

Archaeologists are looking for buried remains at Stewart-Emery Cemetery in Clarksville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A construction project in southern Indiana paused last week as archaeologists looked for buried remains.

Work has begun to widen Blackiston Mill Road off of Lewis and Clark Parkway. It’s all happening right next to the Stewart-Emery Cemetery, which dates back to the 1800s.

Portions of the cemetery sit right at the edge of the road, which bothers family members who have loved ones buried there.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Stuart Emery is connected by blood or marriage to most of the people buried at the small Clarksville cemetery.

"It’s disturbing," Emery said. "Nobody wants to have his family taken out of the graves."

The cemetery is named after Robert "Blackhawk" Stewart, who died in 1871.

"He was my great, great, great, maybe a great off there one way or the other, grandfather," Emery said. "One of his sons is buried there. He was also one of my grandfathers."

Right now, Clarksville is in the process of widening Blackiston Mill Road. Last week, town leaders worked with archaeologists from Evansville to determine if any graves were discovered underneath the road.

"I’m not at liberty to say," Clark County historian Jeanne M. Burke said.

But Emery said he believes remains were found.

"I saw them down there excavating, and I actually saw him with a little wisp broom and I could see that he had found someone," Emery said. "I could see the arm bone; it looked like the upper arm."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Dequante Hobbs' family invites public to rebuild his memorial

+ 50+ firearms taken in store burglary, reward offered

+ Eric Conn: Fugitive lawyer tells newspaper he's left the country

Burke said part of the cemetery was paved over when the road was first built, but a federal law now in place protects those buried.

"Remains have to be disinterred and reburied with respect to the original people," Burke said.

She said she believes Clarksville can be counted on to follow the law. There has been speculation that Robert Stewart was believed to be Native American, meaning this could be the site of Indian burial grounds. Burke said that’s not the case.

"That’s a legend, that’s never been proven," Burke said. "Some of the family thinks it is true. Other people in the family say no."

Emery said he always thought Blackhawk was just a nickname, until recently when his daughter had her DNA tested and it showed she had Native American ancestors dating back to the 1700s.

"I’ve got a kit," Emery said. "I am going to submit mine and see what it says about mine."

To Emery, it’s not the heritage that matters. It’s making sure his relatives continue to rest in peace.

"If it is at all possible to put them in there, then that’s where they should be," Emery said.

WAVE 3 News reached out to representatives with the town of Clarksville, but nobody returned our call. Emery said he was told he may learn more about what was discovered after testing is complete this fall.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.