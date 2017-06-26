Smother's Park hopeful to have waterfall back on by Fourth of July

The city is hoping to have a popular feature back on at Smothers Park for the Fourth of July.

The waterfall has been temporarily shut off while the Ohio River levels have risen. They have done this as a precaution to prevent their system from backing up.

City officials say the debris from the river flows over their retaining wall and causes the system to malfunction.

"If you look at the Ohio River, it has that good old muddy brown color," explained Wayne Shelton, Director of Public Works. "Over a period of days after water sits there, that sediment will settle out and that would clog up all the system."

The Owensboro All-American Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m.

