Feds looking into Bernie Sanders, wife over real estate deal

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE--In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., hugs wife Jane during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Sanders and his wife...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE--In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and his wife Jane walk through downtown in Philadelphia during the final day of the Democratic National Convention. Sanders and his wife Jane O'Meara Sa...

By WILSON RINGAssociated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A spokesman for the wife of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says she has hired a lawyer as federal investigators examine a real estate deal involving a Vermont college she once ran.

Family spokesman Jeff Weaver managed Sanders' 2016 Democratic presidential campaign and tells The Associated Press that Jane O'Meara Sanders has retained an attorney to look out for her interests.

The news website VTDigger.com first reported federal investigators are taking a closer look at $10 million in financing she assembled for the now-defunct Burlington College.

Last week, Bernie Sanders called the probe "nonsense" in an interview with WCAX-TV and suggested it was politically motivated.

The complaint against Jane Sanders was filed by Brady Toensing, who was the Vermont campaign chairman for Donald Trump during his run for president as a Republican.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.