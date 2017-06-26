Girl, 14, dies of stab wound; 19-year-old woman charged with murder

The stabbing happened at this Speedway in the Portland neighborhood. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 14-year-old girl has died of her injuries after being stabbed at a gas station in the Portland neighborhood on Monday, and a 19-year-old woman is charged with murder.

The suspect was identified as Tiffany R. James. The victim's name has not been released.

Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.

They found a juvenile female who had been stabbed in the stomach, Louisville Metro Police said.

Police and family members said the stabbing came about after bullying and fighting that had gone on for up to two years.

The suspect's family claims she stabbed the victim to defend her younger sister who had been bullied.

"I don't want to see no fights,” James' grandmother Charlene Taylor, said. “I don't like fighting, but like I said, it's a shame that bullying had to go this far. It really is. If the cops would have done their job, the courts would have done their job, this wouldn't have happened.”

Lt. Emily McKinley, who leads LMPD’s homicide unit, said bullying and fighting are partially responsible for a spike in violence.

"Unfortunately, that's something that we're seeing in our community," McKinley said. "These young people have problems resolving their issues without resorting to violence. Unfortunately, this is the result of that."

The LMDC Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call 574-LMPD (5673).

