Juvenile stabbed at Portland gas station in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A girl is in critical condition after being stabbed at a gas station in the Portland neighborhood on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m.

They found a juvenile female who had been stabbed in the stomach, Louisville Metro Police said.

Police and family members said the stabbing came about after bullying and fighting that had gone on for up to two years.

Police detained at least one girl. Her family claims she stabbed the victim to defend her younger sister who had been bullied.

"I don't want to see no fights,” Charlene Taylor, whose granddaughter was detained, said. “I don't like fighting but like I said, it's a shame that bullying had to go this far. It really is. If the cops would have done their job, the courts would have done their job, this wouldn't have happened.”

Police did not provide exact ages for the girls.

Lt. Emily McKinley, who leads LMPD’s homicide unit, said bullying and fighting are partially responsible for a spike in violence.

"Unfortunately, that's something that we're seeing in our community, these young people have problems resolving their issues without resorting to violence,” McKinley said. “Unfortunately, this is the result of that."

The LMDC Homicide Unit is investigating the stabbing due to the severity of the girl's injuries.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call 574-LMPD (5673).

