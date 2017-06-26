UPDATE: Juvenile stabbed at Portland gas station in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A girl is in critical condition after being stabbed at a gas station in the Portland neighborhood on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m.

They found a juvenile female who had been stabbed in the stomach, according to Louisville Metro Police.

An exact age for the girl was not given.

The LMDC Homicide Unit is investigating the stabbing due to the severity of the girl's injuries.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call 574-LMPD (5673).

