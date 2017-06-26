Corrections FOP president: Officer shot in Clarksville was targeted

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - As police continue to search for the person who shot an off-duty Louisville Metro Corrections officer, those close to him believe the shooting may have something to do with a Craigslist transaction.

The officer was shot inside his home on Carter Avenue late Saturday night. He told police a man knocked on his door, then forced himself in. There was a struggle between the officer and the suspect. The officer was shot in the shoulder.

"This was not a random home invasion," Corrections FOP President Tracy D. Dotson said. "The house was targeted."

On Thursday, the corrections officer sold an aquarium from his home to a man who picked up the item. The buyer had another person with him.

The home was burglarized on Friday, and the next night, the shooting happened.

Detective Scott Merchant said it is possible all the incidents are connected.

Details about the suspect were released on live television during a broadcast of A&E's real-time reality show, Live PD. Police were looking for a Hispanic male who fled the scene.

"Did the witness say where the shooter was at if they left on foot," Jeffersonville Police Officer Susan Woodard asked during the show.

The officer was out of the hospital by early Sunday morning and is expected to recover.

"Thankfully, his training kicked in," Dotson said. "That's probably what saved his life."

Dotson did not want to give the wounded officer's name. He said with a suspect still on the loose, the safety risk is too high.

"We are supporting him every day, helping him out," Dotson added. "You know, we are concerned with his safety right now because the suspect is now at large."

Since the shooting Detective Merchant questioned both men who attended the buy. He ruled one out as a suspect and is now looking into the other's alibi.

