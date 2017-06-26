Boil advisory issued in Providence

No water for hours.

Some Providence residents found themselves without so much as a drop Sunday. The water is back on, but a boil advisory is in effect.

"The kids, they stay thirsty a lot, so that means we will have to spend more money," resident Elizabeth Gray says.

"Today is only bottled water and tea. And we make the tea with the bottled waters," La Casa restaurant owner Israel Delapaz explains.

The advisory comes one day after a water line break on MainStreett at the Finley intersection, affecting the town of around 3,000 residents.

"It was like a waterfall on the side of the ditch; water was just pouring everywhere,” Gray said.

La Casa Mexican restaurant is only about a mile down the road from where city workers continued to work Monday.

"It's really difficult because you have to buy water every two hours because you don't know how many bottles you're going to need,” Delapez added.

The public works department told 14 News the water main has been repaired, but it will take time for pressure to build up in the lines. The city will then begin flushing before the water is tested.

"They've been on top of it ever since it happened. Thank God no one was on the road when that happened you know they would have just dropped in,” Gray explained.

It could be later this week before the boil ban is lifted.

"Well, I guess we will have to close the restaurant. We cannot do nothing,” Delapaz said.

