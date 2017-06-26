Storm sirens malfunction in Muhlenberg Co. due to unknown reason

This weekend, the town of Graham had its only storm siren malfunction and it sounded off in the middle of the day.

On Saturday, the siren started going off and didn't stop for at least an hour. The storm siren near the Graham Fire Department is the only one in the town.

Everyone's wondering how and why it went off.

"It's just like anything with electronics you sometimes have malfunctions," said EMA director Keith Putnam.

According to Putnam, it must have been an accident since dispatchers are the only ones who can trigger the siren, and they're only set to go off during a tornado warning.

"If it's a sunshiny day and they're getting sirens continuous it should raise a few flags and let me say well I don't think we've got anything right now," said Putnam.

The sirens have been in place since 2006 and are checked every month. Putnam says technicians are still looking for what triggered the siren.

In the meantime, it is disabled.

