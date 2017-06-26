Muhlenberg Co. officials narrow down signal problems

Muhlenberg County 911 uses two repeaters to get their radio signal out to first responders on patrol.

One of them is in Nebo and the other is in Central City. But there are dead spots around the county where those signals don't reach due to hills, valleys, and distance.

"Muhlenberg County is approximately 500 square miles and sometimes we're quite a distance from the repeater," says Sheriff Curtis McGehee.

Deputies say the built in radios in their squad cars are reliable, but the handheld radios they sometimes need to use is almost useless in some spots, even though the sheriff's office has tried several different types.

And Sheriff Curtis McGhee says the further away someone is from the Central City repeater, the higher the chance they'll hit dead air.

"Once we get on the south end because of some of the elevation because of the repeater and the south end, we sometimes will have problems," he said.

So the county's looking at two solutions.

Move one repeater, which may cause different dead spots. Or, McGehee says the best solution would be to buy a third radio repeater, which right now, the county doesn't have the budget to buy.

"If we move the one from Central City to the south end of the county then I think if we look at the north end of Muhlenberg County we will run into the same kind of problems," he says.

County leaders will decide which solution they'll go with in the coming months.

