Muhlenberg Co. officials narrow down signal problems

LMPD notified media shortly after 9 p.m. Monday that Simamora had been found and is OK.More >>
LMPD notified media shortly after 9 p.m. Monday that Simamora had been found and is OK.More >>
Eastern Cemetery has seen corruption, over burial, neglect and vandalism over the years.More >>
The property has seen corruption, over burial, neglect and vandalism over the years.More >>
Visiting the Siemens rail manufacturing plant in Louisville on Monday, the Republican U.S. Senator described a lengthy conversation with President Trump Sunday night in which he expressed his objections.More >>
Visiting the Siemens rail manufacturing plant in Louisville on Monday, the Republican U.S. Senator described a lengthy conversation with President Trump Sunday night in which he expressed his objections.More >>
A Louisville District Court judge accused an LMPD officer of lying under oath, but an appeals court ruled otherwise.More >>
A Louisville District Court judge accused an LMPD officer of lying under oath, but an appeals court ruled otherwise.More >>
The person who shot an off-duty LMDC officer is still on the loose.More >>
The person who shot an off-duty LMDC officer is still on the loose.More >>