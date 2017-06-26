Grichuk, Gyorko homer, lead Cardinals over Reds 8-2

By NATE LATSCHAssociated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Randal Grichuk and Jedd Gyorko each homered and drove in three runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Monday.

It was a makeup for an April 29 game that was postponed because of severe weather.

Grichuk hit his second homer in two games since being recalled from Triple-A. The two-run drive in the fourth inning was his sixth of the season.

Michael Wacha (4-3), who began the day with an 8.17 ERA over his last seven starts, limited the Reds to one run on five hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Brandon Finnegan (1-1) was activated off the disabled list after missing more than two months because of a shoulder problem. The lefty exited in the fourth with a strained left triceps.

Finnegan gave up three runs in the first inning. He allowed three hits and four walks overall.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.