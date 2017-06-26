Union Co. park gets much-needed improvements

A Union County park has undergone some much-needed improvements.

The new look comes along with few new features.

Local leaders gathered Monday for a ribbon cutting, recognizing the man who helped with the renovations.

Charles Willett was helping bring the park to life and told us the hardest part wasn't necessarily the labor but keeping the kids off the equipment long enough to get the work done. When funding fell short, Charles took matters into his own hands.

In April, the Union County native began panting starting with the merry-go-round and moved to other pieces of equipment through the park.

With the help of volunteers and the City of Waverly, concrete was laid and a shelter now stands above the picnic tables.

Willett says the kids have been thanking him for the upgrades.

If you visit the Waverly Park, you will probably notice a new piece of equipment. That is a smaller swing set for the younger kids to play on.

