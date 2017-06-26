The Latest: Westbrook caps historic season with MVP award

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this April 23, 2017 file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots between Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley, rear, and guard James Harden, right, in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of a f...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the NBA awards show (all times local):

11:10 p.m.

Russell Westbrook has won the NBA's MVP award after setting a record with 42 triple-doubles last season.

The Oklahoma City All-Star joined Oscar Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double for an entire season, leading the Thunder into the playoffs after Kevin Durant left for Golden State.

Westbrook beat out Houston's James Harden and San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard for the league's top honor.

He ended the two-year reign of Stephen Curry, who last season was the league's first unanimous MVP.

It capped off the NBA Awards show on Monday night, which included stirring tributes to Monty Williams, Craig Sager and Bill Russell.

___

10:55 p.m.

Draymond Green is the Defensive Player of the Year, ending Kawhi Leonard's two-year reign.

Green was rewarded for his do-everything role with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors. He led the league in steals and on Feb. 10 had the league's first triple-double ever that didn't include points, finishing with 11 rebounds, 10 steals and 10 assists.

Leonard was trying to be the first to win three in a row since Dwight Howard. Utah's Rudy Gobert was the other finalist during Monday night's NBA Awards show.

___

10:35 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets have become double winners at the NBA Awards show.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the Most Improved Player award, following Malcolm Brogdon's victory for Rookie of the Year to open the show on Monday night.

Mike D'Antoni was then voted Coach of the Year, the second time he has won the award. He led the Rockets to 55 victories and a league record for 3-pointers this season.

D'Antoni, who also won the award while coaching Phoenix, followed Rockets guard Eric Gordon's win for Sixth Man of the Year.

___

10:15 p.m.

Bill Russell has received the first Lifetime Achievement award, responding with some trash talk and then praise for the big men who honored him.

Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Robinson, Shaquille O'Neal, Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo were on stage Monday night at the NBA Awards show to present the honor to Russell, who won 11 championships as a player with the Boston Celtics and went on to become the NBA's first black coach.

Russell pointed at them and said he would kick all their butts. After a long laugh from the crowd that was standing and cheering, Russell told the other centers that "you have no idea how much respect I have for you guys."

The NBA Finals MVP award is named for Russell, who was one of the most dominant defensive players in NBA history.

___

9:30 p.m.

Houston guard Eric Gordon has won the Sixth Man of the Year award in his first year as a reserve.

Gordon beat out Rockets teammate Lou Williams and former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala for the award given to the league's top player off the bench.

Gordon set an NBA single-season record for most 3-pointers off the bench, helping the high-scoring Rockets make more shots behind the arc than any team in history.

The Rockets had a chance for a big night on Monday at the first NBA Awards show, with James Harden a finalist for MVP and Mike D'Antoni a finalist for Coach of the Year.

___

9:20 p.m.

Malcolm Brogdon of the Milwaukee Bucks is the NBA's Rookie of the Year.

The guard won the first award Monday night during the first NBA Awards show that was hosted by Drake. Brogdon beat out finalists Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, both of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brogdon was a second-round pick out of Virginia who led all rookies with 4.2 assists and 1.12 steals per game in helping the Bucks reach the playoffs.

Embiid had the strongest stats, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.45 blocks, but was limited to just 31 games because of injuries.

___

8:55 p.m.

Golden State's Draymond Green was the leading vote-getter for the All-Defensive team.

He was joined on the first team by Utah center Rudy Gobert and Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard - who join Green as the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year be announced Monday night during the NBA Awards show. Leonard won the award the last two seasons.

Green received 99 of a possible 100 first-team votes from a panel of media voters. Gobert got 97 and Leonard received 93.

The Clippers' Chris Paul and Houston's Patrick Beverley were the two guards on the first team.

The second team guards were Tony Allen of Memphis and Danny Green of the Spurs. New Orleans All-Star Anthony Davis was the center and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Oklahoma City's Andre Roberson the forwards.

___

8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia's Dario Saric and Milwaukee guard Malcolm Brogdon were unanimously selected to the All-Rookie first team.

Both players received all 100 first-team votes from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

They were joined by Joel Embiid, Saric's teammate in Philadelphia, along with Sacramento guard Buddy Hield and Knicks forward Willy Hernangomez. There were four international players on the first team for the first time in the award's history.

Saric, Brogdon and Embiid are the three finalists for Rookie of the Year to be announced Monday night during the NBA Awards show.

The second team was Denver's Jamal Murray, Boston's Jaylen Brown, the Suns' Marquese Chriss, Lakers guard Brandon Ingram and Dallas guard Yogi Ferrell.

___

