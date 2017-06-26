KSP requesting help after Muhlenberg Co. inmate escapes custody

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 is requesting assistance to locate an inmate, who escaped custody in Muhlenberg County, and is now on the run.

A few minutes before 4:30 p.m., Anthony White, 49-years-old, escaped from custody while being transported back to the detention center located. White was last seen entering a brown Nissan Altima passenger car.

According to the press release, he was last seen entering the vehicle, wearing an orange jumpsuit.

White was currently serving time in the Muhlenberg County Detention Facility for, Theft by Unlawful Taking $500 to $10,000, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Trafficking in Heroin.

KSP asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of this escaped inmate, please contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911. Callers may remain anonymous.

