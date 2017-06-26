21c nixes plans to open Indianapolis hotel

An artist's rendering of the 21c hotel that was going to be built in Indianapolis before plans were scrapped. (Source: WTHR)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Plans to open an art-themed boutique hotel in Indianapolis have been scrapped.

The city killed a deal that would have brought the Louisville-based luxury chain to Indianapolis' vacant city hall building, a deal that was two years in the making.

The Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development requested information from developers to find the best way to use the 112-year-old historic building. That office is accepting submissions through August.

The Indianapolis Star called the decision a setback to the city. The mayor’s chief of staff said the city hoped to have plans for the building set by the end of the summer.

21c hotel also has locations in Lexington, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Lexington, Louisville, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Durham, N.C. and Bentonville, Arkansas.

The unique first museum hotel has plans to expand to Miami.

