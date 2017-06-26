Official: Los Angeles officer had dozens of illegal guns

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles police officer who was arrested last week and suspected of having sex with a teenage cadet had dozens of illegal guns in his home, a law enforcement official said Monday.
More than 100 weapons were found Thursday when investigators searched Officer Robert Cain's home, including several assault rifles, a non-functioning grenade launcher, and inert grenades, according to the official.
The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
At least 30 of the weapons that were seized during the raid at Cain's Rancho Cucamonga home have been found to be illegal to possess under California law, the official said. Los Angeles police are still analyzing the other weapons they seized to determine if those weapons are legal, according to the official.
The official said investigators suspect Cain was an avid gun collector, and there is no indication at this point in the investigation that Cain was planning to sell any of the weapons.
Cain is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old cadet who volunteered at his police station. Investigators said the teen had been a police cadet for about three months. They were led to Cain by messages on the teenage girl's cellphone.
Cain's arrest came amid a widening probe into a program for those who may want to become officers, which started earlier this month. They're accused of taking police cruisers, going on patrol and pulling over at least one driver. Four other cadets were later arrested for allegedly riding along.
Cain, a 10-year veteran officer, worked as an equipment room operator, and investigators believe he knew about and was involved in the unlawful use of the police cars and other equipment. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
