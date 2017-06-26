LMPD officer recovering at home after being shot while on duty

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An LMPD officer is now recovering at home after he was shot in the line of duty.

Officer Brad Shouse was rushed to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot following Wednesday's incident.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Kemmons Drive near Goldsmith Lane in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.

Twenty-four-year old Dimitri Harris was charged in the incident. He was taken into custody the next day following a 12-hour standoff.

