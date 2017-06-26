Shooting reported in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD officers are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night.

MetroSafe confirmed that the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Crews were called to 13th and Chestnut streets, but it's not clear if that's where the shooting took place. It's possible that it took place at another location, and that the victim ended up at 13th and Chestnut.

The name and condition of the man who was shot were not available.

Information about suspects or motives also was unclear.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.