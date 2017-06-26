Escaped KY inmate, accomplice arrested in Indiana

An inmate who escaped custody in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky is back behind bars.

Anthony White escaped on Monday, June 26 around 4:22 p.m. He was being taken back to the detention center in Greenville when he got away.

He and his accomplice, Kelly Ann Dooley, 40, of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, were arrested on June 29 in Scott County, Indiana.

White and Dooley both face a charge of fleeing law enforcement in Indiana and extradition back to Kentucky.

White was serving time in the Muhlenberg County Detention Facility for, theft by unlawful taking $500 to $10,000, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in heroin, and multiple misdemeanors.

