KSP searching for escaped inmate out of Greenville, KY

An escaped inmate is currently on the run in an area just outside of the Heartland.

Officers with the Kentucky State Police Post 2 are requesting the public's assistance locating the inmate that escaped custody in Muhlenberg County, Ky.

The escape happened on Monday, June 26 around 4:22 p.m.

Officers said inmate Anthony White escaped from custody while being transported back to the detention center located at 108 Court Row, Greenville.

According to police, White was last seen entering a brown Nissan Altima passenger car. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.

White was serving time in the Muhlenberg County Detention Facility for, theft by unlawful taking $500 to $10,000, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in heroin, and multiple misdemeanors.

According to police, the escapee is a white male; 49-years-old. He stands about 6 feet and weighs 178 pounds. They said he is bald and has brown eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this escaped inmate, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911. Callers may remain anonymous.

