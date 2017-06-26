Fire crews battle blaze in eastern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews have responded to a fire in the eastern part of Jefferson County.

Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed the fire was reported just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 11000 block of Kestrel Court.

Firefighters said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story home when they arrived.

Those inside the home escaped uninjured.

It took crews about 25 minutes to get the blaze under control.

It's not clear what caused the fire. Arson investigators are at the scene trying to figure that out.

The Red Cross has been called to help the family.

No other information was immediately available.

