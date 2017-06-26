Florida beats LSU 4-3 in College World Series finals Game 1

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings, Jonathan India doubled in two runs, and Florida beat LSU 4-3 in Game 1 of the College World Series finals Monday night.



The Gators (51-19) need a win Tuesday or Wednesday to earn their first national championship.



Singer's strikeout total was highest by a single pitcher in a CWS finals game. Singer (9-5) limited LSU (52-19) to three singles before Antoine Duplantis homered in the sixth.



Florida led 3-0 after LSU starter Russell Reynolds (1-2) issued three straight walks in the fourth, with India driving in two runs on a ground-rule double.



Down 4-2, LSU threatened in the eighth. Josh Smith sent a ball into the right-center gap to drive in a run. He was thrown out trying for second by Nick Horvath, who entered as a pinch runner in the top of the eighth and stayed in the game as the center fielder.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

