Confirmed cases of Shigella found

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A harmful bacteria has been found in WAVE Country.

Fifty cases of Shigella were confirmed in Hardin and Nelson counties. The majority of the cases were found in daycare-aged children.

Shigella is a bacteria/germ that attacks the bowels, is extremely contagious and can lead to an illness called shigellosis, whose symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. The illness usually lasts between five and seven days.

Child care centers where the cases where found are working with the health department to keep the illness from spreading.

Below are some tips on preventing infection:

+ Frequent hand washing, especially after using the bathroom.

+ If your child has diarrhea, keep him or her at home and away from group activities.

+ If confirmed use antibiotics for 48 hours before returning to normal activity.

+ Adults confirmed should refrain from meal preparation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.