'Baby Doe' mom to be sentenced, day after ex is convicted

(Matt West/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool). Defendant Michael P. McCarthy, center, reacts after a guilty of second degree murder verdict against him at Suffolk Superior Court on Monday, June 26, 2017. McCarthy was convicted Monday of second-degree murd...

(Matt West/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool). Michael Sprinsky, far left, gets a hug from his sister Laura Sprinsky, as the guilty verdict is read of second degree murder for defendant Michael P. McCarthy at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Monday, Ju...

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2017, file photo, Michael McCarthy watches as jury selection begins for his murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. McCarthy was convicted Monday, June 26 of second-...

(Matt West/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool). Defendant Michael P. McCarthy looks at his attorney Jonathan Shapiro after a guilty of second degree murder against him at Suffolk Superior Court on Monday, June 26, 2017. McCarthy was convicted Monday of sec...

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo, Rachelle Bond testifies in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. The former boyfriend of Bond, Michael McCarthy, is charged with killing her 2-year-old daugh...

BOSTON (AP) - The mother of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island is scheduled to be sentenced.

Rachelle Bond is expected to be sentenced to time served Tuesday - a day after her ex-boyfriend was convicted of second-degree murder in the girl's death.

Prosecutors say they're asking that Bond be sentenced to the time she's already served in jail plus probation.

Bond and her boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, were arrested in September 2015 in the killing earlier that year of Bella Bond.

A computer-generated image of the girl was shared by millions on social media by authorities trying to determine her identity.

Bond pleaded guilty in February to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of the body.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.