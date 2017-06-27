Sentencing of 'Baby Doe' mom delayed until July 12

(Matt West/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool). Defendant Michael P. McCarthy, center, reacts after a guilty of second degree murder verdict against him at Suffolk Superior Court on Monday, June 26, 2017. McCarthy was convicted Monday of second-degree murd...

BOSTON (AP) - The mother of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island is expected to remain behind bars for two more weeks.

Rachelle Bond was to be sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in February to being an accessory after the fact in the death of her daughter, Bella Bond. Instead, the judge reset the date for July 12 because no beds were available for Bond at inpatient substance abuse treatment facilities.

The judge also said no one objected to the prosecution's request that Bond be sentenced to time served and probation.

Bond and her ex-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, were arrested in September 2015 in Bella's killing that year.

McCarthy was convicted Monday of second-degree murder and faces sentencing Wednesday.

