I-65S reopens near Seymour after deadly crash

The crash happened north of exit 50 in Jackson County. (Source: Indiana State Police)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - Southbound Interstate 65 has reopened near Seymour following a deadly two-vehicle crash involving a semi tractor trailer and an Indiana Department of Transportation truck.

Southbound traffic was expected to remain slow for some time in Bartholomew County due to the backup.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened just north of exit 50.

The semi driver was killed when the vehicle rolled over in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

