Louisville man hauling 35K lbs. of frozen food killed in semi crash near Seymour

The crash happened north of exit 50 in Jackson County about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Indiana State Police)

The incident kept the southbound lanes of I-65 closed about six hours. (Source: WTHR-TV)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - A Louisville man was killed early Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that shut down southbound Interstate 65 for several hours near Seymour.

Indiana State Police said James H. Foster, 65, was driving a semi pulling a box trailer in the right lane of I-65 South approaching exit 50 about 12:30 a.m. For unknown reasons, Foster did not change lanes to avoid an Indiana Department of Transportation dump truck that was parked in the right lane. ISP said the INDOT truck was unoccupied and was providing lane blockage for crews making repairs to the I-65 overpass over US 50. The INDOT vehicle had red and yellow flashing lights illuminated and a flashing arrow board at the time of the crash.

Investigators said Foster lost control of his vehicle after hitting the INDOT truck. His semi overturned and came to rest partially in the roadway.

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County coroner. No one else was injured.

Police said Foster, who drove for Summit Trucking, was hauling about 35,000 pounds of frozen food. Crews had to offload the items from the trailer by hand prior to righting the vehicle.

The southbound lanes of I-65 were closed about six hours during the clean up and investigation.

