Semi driver killed in crash with INDOT truck; I-65S near Seymour likely closed through rush hour

The crash happened north of exit 50 in Jackson County. (Source: Indiana State Police)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - A deadly two-vehicle crash will keep southbound Interstate 65 traffic blocked for several hours near Seymour.



Indiana State Police said the crash happened just north of exit 50. Traffic is being rerouted at exit 64.

The driver of a semi tractor trailer was killed when the vehicle rolled over in the crash. An Indiana Department of Transportation truck also was involved in the accident. No other injuries were reported.

The crash is expected to keep southbound I-65 closed until around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

