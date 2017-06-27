UPDATE: LMPD investigating shooting in southwest Jefferson Co.

The shooting was reported at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was wounded in a shooting this morning the Pleasure Ridge Park area.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. at an apartment in the 8500 block of Tallahatchie Street.

Louisville Metro police say the suspect entered the apartment and shot the 40-year-old man living there. The victim was hit four times in the hip and was undergoing surgery at University of Louisville Hospital. He is expected to survive.

According to police, the suspect was driving a stolen car and fled in the vehicle. Officers were led on a 20 minute chase by the suspect before the car was stopped. The suspect had to be tased during the arrest. He was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated.

